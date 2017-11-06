LP invites you to follow Alice down the rabbit hole

Things are getting curiouser and curiouser at The Lakewood Playhouse! A little girl named Alice is visiting and she has a bunch of really weird friends with her.

Actually, Alice is the lead character in the Lakewood Institute of Theatre’s production of “Alice in Wonderland.” The script is adapted by Emily Prime Delafield from the Lewis Carroll classic story of a young girl’s journey into a wondrous world.

“Alice” marks the fifth year LP’s educational theatre department has collaborated with the Playhouse to give their students an opportunity to work with seasoned actors – the best experience for the budding thespians – as well as presenting a solid theatrical production for the audience.

LIT has again succeeded in their endeavor. “Alice” is a charming, tight production with many laughs for young and old. Almost more important is that for those who really know the story (which many youngsters may not) the characters come to new life for the audience and are immediately recognizable.

Of course, the main reason is that the Director Jeremy Thompson, who is also the LIT Education Director, has such a good handle on the story, characters and is in tune with each actor in order to bring out from them an amazingly close-to-professional performance. Thompson also did the costume design which is stunning and clever.

If it weren’t for the knowledge that the whole cast and crew worked together so admirable on this production, it might be imagined that Thompson put the whole thing on single-handedly. Not so!

Andrew Redford does the fascinating set design, which morphs into the entire realm of Carroll’s ingenious imagination. Redford places a great polygon in the center of the intimate space, which is surrounded by seats so that the audience gets on unobstructed view of the happenings, no matter where they are seated. The polygon features a spiral walkway which goes from the stage floor around the structure and lands on the top acting area. There is a trapdoor in the center of the upper stage which houses additional set pieces to help alter its appearance for different scenes.

Jacob Viramontes develops a wonderful lighting design, which gives a surreal aura to the stage at the fitting moments. Deborah I. Armstrong does the sound design. Leo Foster is Stage Manager.

Evelyn Helt and Tiahni Gutoski are Assistant Stage Managers who double as stage hands who do set changes in costume; each is competent and knows just what they are supposed to do.

Thompson’s direction is written on his cast’s performances. Each one is honed and perfected to the best of their ability – which is admirable.

Many of the actors play multiple parts, thus, Thompson keeps the cast down to a mere dozen or so.

Roslyn Addy is a demure Alice. She sports a charming gentle-lady’s demeanor in keeping with the children of the time the story was written. Addy is polite and amenable in the most distressing situations and speaks with a soft British accent. The young actor keeps her composure at all times and delivers her lines with underplayed understanding.

Kathryn Grace Philbrook is the Queen of Hearts, the Walrus & the Carpenter and the Crocodile. Philbrook makes a frightening, ill-tempered Queen, as she should be; when she belts out “Off with their heads,” the whole audience quivers. When she tells the story the Walrus and Carpenter, one feel sorry for the oysters the two tricked into being a hearty meal.

Mac Hansen is the King of Hearts, Frog Footman and Dodo. This diminutive young actor is a perfect mismatch to his Queen. Hansen builds his character beyond his years; a very nice job.

Sara Therliault is the Duchess, Tweedle Dum and Jurors. Therliault is a standout as Tweedle Dum and equally good in her other roles.

Nigel Kellley Is a Knave, a Mouse, a Herald and some Oysters. Very diverse roles for a diverse personality, each of which he does well.

Kyle Yoder plays the Executioner, Tweedle Dee and a Knight. Yoder has his actions down for each role.

Barrett Stowe is Humpty Dumpty and the Two of Hearts. Stowe as a good Two, but as Humpty, he cracks up the audience while teetering atop his “wall.”

Nick Bray is the Mad Hatter, the Five of Hearts and Eaglet. Bray is a charming grouch as the mad man who never removes his hat and moves from chair to chair when his tea cup is soiled. His character is very well acted as is his appearance – just a perfect depiction.

Andrea Sofia Falchetti is the Doremouse, a Fish Footman and a Herald. Falchetti, the youngest of the cast at the ripe old age of seven but she carries her Doremouse to the tea table and makes a sleepy, seeming exit into the teapot with the alacrity of a professional.

Juli Dowd is the March Hare, Magpie, and Lady in Waiting. Dowd plays the Lady in Waiting as an old woman who limps about the stage, belling her age. As the March Hare, she is complacent and accepts the Mad Hatter’s commands.

Lauren Lutz plays the Caterpillar, Seven of hearts, Lory and a block of Jurors. Lutz’s Caterpillar with the hookah habit is wistful and relaxed; she plays her other characters equally well.

Theresa Byrd is wonderful as the Mock Turtle when reciting her “Lobster Quadrille.” Byrd also plays a Duck and Officer of the Court.

LaNita Walters is the hurrying White Rabbit, the Gryphon and the Cheshire Cat. As the Rabbit with the over-sized time-pierce, Walters is scurrying and worrying. As the Gryphon, she is crusty and obedient when told by the Queen to take Alice to the Mock Turtle. As the enchanting Cheshire Cat, Walters almost steals the show. She is alluring with the iridescent golden lipstick and eye lid liner which glows in the dark so that when the lights dim, all is left is her smile and eyes as she slithers about the stage.

“Alice in Wonderland” is a hidden jewel stopping at the LP for a very short run. This treasure continues at The Lakewood Playhouse in the northeast section of the Lakewood Towne Center, just behind the Pierce Transit Bus Depot through November 12, offering just five more performances: a Pay-What-You-Can” performance Wednesday, November 8 and regular performances Thursday through Saturday, all at 7 p.m. and a closing Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., November 12.

For more information or reservations, call the box office at (253) 588-0042 or go online to www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

As a side note, if the cat who leaves the stage while her smile remains looks a bit familiar to you but not her name, it is because LaNita was recently married and now goes by her new husband’s name – Walters, instead of Hudson.

Make your reservations soon so you don’t get left out of the funniest, most charming tea party you’ll have the chance to attend. Bring the kids, the old folks; this one is for everybody.