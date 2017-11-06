Library Board to hold public hearing on draft 2018 budget and discuss other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on its draft budget for 2018 at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 3:30 p.m. The board will alsodiscuss a public information effort to talk with residents about the public’s priorities for library services and learn how the Library is delivering on its Strategic Plan to focus on community connections.
At the November meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.
- Public hearing on 2018 draft budget: Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax and the Library’s Finance & Business Director Cliff Jo will give an overview of the 2018 draft budget. Highlights in the proposed $31.9 million budget include continuing to build upon the Library’s Strategic Plan that the organization adopted this year. Focuses in the plan include continuing to build a reading community throughout the county with programs such as Pierce County READS and Summer Reading; supporting growth and curiosity with early learning and career courses; strengthening offerings of popular print and e-books, audiobooks and movies; and developing business processes to effectively use taxpayers’ investment in the Library. The Board will conduct a public hearing to gather public comments on the draft budget.
- Library Priorities public involvement: Library leaders continue to implement a public involvement plan to talk with the public about residents’ priorities for library services and to discuss the Library’s funding issue. This winter the Library will launch activities to learn from the public about the public’s priority services from the Library System. The Library System will also talk with residents about the Library’s funding issue, which stems from costs to operate and maintain services and libraries are increasing at a faster and higher rate than revenues. In recent years, costs have been increasing by 5-7% a year, while revenues have been increasing at a rate of 1-3%.
- Strategic Plan focus on community: Library leaders will give an overview of how it is bringing people together around shared interests and activities; activating Pierce County communities with welcoming, inclusive civic buildings and online spaces; and connecting people with information and community resources that help people navigate life’s challenges. From partnerships with schools, WorkSource, Sound Outreach and other organizations and programs such as MakerFest for makers and do-it-yourselfers to volunteer opportunities for students and others, the Library is endeavoring to engage people with their communities.
