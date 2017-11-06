Library Board to hold public hearing on draft 2018 budget and discuss other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing on its draft budget for 2018 at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 3:30 p.m. The board will alsodiscuss a public information effort to talk with residents about the public’s priorities for library services and learn how the Library is delivering on its Strategic Plan to focus on community connections.

At the November meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.