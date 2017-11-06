JBLM mortar training Nov 7-9

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct mortar training Tuesday, November 7, 2017, 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, November 9, 2017, 11:59 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars throughout daytime and nighttime hours.

Three units, 8th Squadron – 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Battalion – 1st Infantry Regiment and 4 Battalion – 23rd Infantry Regiment are scheduled to conduct mortar training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday through midnight Thursday. Members in the local community can expect to hear mortar training during the daytime and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.