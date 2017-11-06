Communities in Schools of Lakewood’s Executive Director stepping down

I am writing to share that I (David O’Keeffe) will be leaving my position as Executive Director of Communities In Schools of Lakewood. It has been a privilege and honor to work with such an amazing organization over the past 11 years. I want to personally thank the many donors, volunteers, school personnel, businesses, partners, service clubs and grant funders who support our work in Lakewood. You are the “village” that is raising our young people to new heights.