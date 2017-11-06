The Suburban Times

Communities in Schools of Lakewood’s Executive Director stepping down

I am writing to share that I (David O’Keeffe) will be leaving my position as Executive Director of Communities In Schools of Lakewood. It has been a privilege and honor to work with such an amazing organization over the past 11 years.  I want to personally thank the many donors, volunteers, school personnel, businesses, partners, service clubs and grant funders who support our work in Lakewood. You are the “village” that is raising our young people to new heights.

  1. Something’s missing here. Who is resigning? The writer of this letter or announcement lacks a signature, and the byline is simply “Communities in Schools.” If an anonymous director is leaving, how is that a news story?

