Communities in Schools of Lakewood’s Executive Director stepping down

I am writing to share that I (David O’Keeffe) will be leaving my position as Executive Director of Communities In Schools of Lakewood. It has been a privilege and honor to work with such an amazing organization over the past 11 years. I want to personally thank the many donors, volunteers, school personnel, businesses, partners, service clubs and grant funders who support our work in Lakewood. You are the “village” that is raising our young people to new heights.
Comments
Mary W. Hammond says
Something’s missing here. Who is resigning? The writer of this letter or announcement lacks a signature, and the byline is simply “Communities in Schools.” If an anonymous director is leaving, how is that a news story?
Ben Sclair says
Dang it. Thank you for catching that Mary. David O’Keeffe is stepping down. Sorry for failing to include that basic information.
Mary W. Hammond says
If you’re thinking of hiring a proofreader, let me know! ?