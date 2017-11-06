At Last—a Calendar Just for Lakewood

Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society

All proud residents of Lakewood will want to show off their copy of the Lakewood Historical Society’s 2018 calendar to anyone who might doubt that our fair city has as rich and colorful a history as anywhere in western Washington.

In addition to its beautiful collection of photos of Lakewood businesses and locations from the 1920’s to the early 2000’s, the calendar is filled with dates of both current and historical interest, from the birthday of Fort Steilacoom’s first commander in 1807 to the Lakewood Chamber’s next Boo Bash in 2018!

Created to celebrate Lakewood Historical Society’s 20th anniversary, the calendar also helps us in our mission. Proceeds from every sale go to new exhibits, improved facilities, upgraded equipment—everything needed to keep our local history vibrant and alive. You’ll have the satisfaction of both displaying and supporting your interest in Lakewood past and present.

To get your copy (or copies—makes a great gift!) stop by the Museum, 6211 Mt Tacoma Dr SW, after November 15 between noon and 4 pm, Weds-Sat. Also available at our upcoming events (see lakewoodhistorical.org) or by calling 253-682-3480. $10 each; additional $3 each for shipping and handling if you want them mailed to you.