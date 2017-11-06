The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 7 meeting agenda

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Do

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of October 17,  2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #106335- #106343 in the amount of $128,060.92 and Payroll Checks #106391 – #106398 in the amount of $214,768.71
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #106400 – #106468 in the amount of $252,718.18 and Manual Checks #106344 – #106347 & #106385 & #106389 & #106399 in the amount of $31,504.30
    4. Amendments to Shoreline Master Program (AB 2827) (Ordinance #1577)
    5. Set Hearing Date, Accessory Building Regulations (AB 2828)
    6. Janitorial Contract Renewal (AB 2829)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Presentation
    1. Pierce County Library Ststem – Executive Director, Georgia Lomax
  6. Action Items
    1. Sewer Utility Rates (AB 2822) (Ordinance #1574)
    2. Water Utility Rates (AB 2823) (Ordinance #1576)
    3. Storm Water Utility Rates (AB 2824) (Ordinance #1575)
  7. New Items
    1. Accessory Building Regulations (AB 2828)
  8. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  9. Study Session
    1. School Zones

Persons requiring special accommodations, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick at 581-1076

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *