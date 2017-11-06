Steilacoom Town Council Nov. 7 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of October 17, 2017 Approval of Payroll Checks #106335- #106343 in the amount of $128,060.92 and Payroll Checks #106391 – #106398 in the amount of $214,768.71 Approval of Claims Checks #106400 – #106468 in the amount of $252,718.18 and Manual Checks #106344 – #106347 & #106385 & #106389 & #106399 in the amount of $31,504.30 Amendments to Shoreline Master Program (AB 2827) (Ordinance #1577) Set Hearing Date, Accessory Building Regulations (AB 2828) Janitorial Contract Renewal (AB 2829) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Presentation Pierce County Library Ststem – Executive Director, Georgia Lomax Action Items Sewer Utility Rates (AB 2822) (Ordinance #1574) Water Utility Rates (AB 2823) (Ordinance #1576) Storm Water Utility Rates (AB 2824) (Ordinance #1575) New Items Accessory Building Regulations (AB 2828) Reports Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session School Zones

Persons requiring special accommodations, please contact the ADA Coordinator, Micki Sterbick at 581-1076