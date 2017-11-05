Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Nov. 3

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – November 7, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – November 13, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – November 29, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – November 7, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Public Safety:

Car Prowls:

Public Safety has been responding to an unusually high number of car prowls. The one factor in common to all of the thefts was that the criminals gained entry through an unlocked door. Please lock your vehicle whenever you are away from it even for “just a minute” and do not leave valuables in plain sight. Also, if you observe individuals walking through the neighborhood at odd hours, please notify Public Safety when you observe them.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued inspections for the two active plats (at Marietta St. /Rigney Rd and the east end of Birch St.) Additionally the crew continued street sweeping and blowing sidewalks; met with contractors throughout Town and discussed erosion control issues in light of the actual and anticipated rains; installed the brine sprayer in preparation for snow and ice control; installed a catch basin and conveyance at Second and Martin Street; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractors at the two developments; met with Cascade Motors in conjunction with work at the lift stations; installed a permanent service on 4th Street; assisted the Water/Sewer and Street crews; continued installing lights and service outlets in the Public Works’ yard; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked extensively with the contractors this week. Additionally, the crew replaced the packing in the #1 pump at the Sunnyside pump station; coordinated with Lakewood Water for intertie maintenance; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew cleaned up facilities especially the Community Center from leaves and other debris utilizing the Cedar Creek Work crew; commenced installation of a new Christmas tree stand at Town Hall; coordinated with contractors refinishing the interior of Town Hall; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Explorations:

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues with:

11/10 – Hollywood and the Homefront: Hollywood’s Contribution to the Homefront.

12/8 – The Ancient Fruitcake.

All programs are held at the Steilacoom Historical Museum -1801 Rainier Street – at 2 PM.

MakerFest:

Explore building, creating, crafting, coding and more through displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities at MakerFest. Join neighbors Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 9th Ave SW, Puyallup. Pierce County Library System, Puyallup Public Library and Timberland Library are sponsoring this free, all-ages event.

“MakerFest plans to bring together creative and talented people—and those people that want to be creative and talented,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director of Pierce County Library. “Children and adults can spend an hour or the whole day learning and having fun. They can hone skills they may already have or learn entirely new interests.”

MakerFest features more than 40 exhibitors including arts and crafts, technology, robotics, homesteading, health, food preservation, emergency preparedness, science and much more. Many exhibit booths will also have hands-on activities to help people learn do-it-yourself (DIY) processes.

The event will feature three stages for presentations on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), arts and crafts and music.

Also, at the event, children will have fun while they play and learn with KaBOOM! Imagination Playground™. Giant unit blocks that help children build math skills as they count and sort blocks; literacy skills as they talk about building projects; and many other skills while playing.

Anticipated attendance for this year’s event is 1,000 people. Visit makerfest.pcls.us for more information.