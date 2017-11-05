Sound Transit to host Tacoma Link Extension open house

As Sound Transit wraps up final design of the stations, tracks, associated utility work, and Operations and Maintenance Facility expansion plans, the Tacoma Link Extension project will enter the pre-construction phase. Activities in this phase will include outreach to businesses and residents, obtaining project permits, defining construction schedule and methods, coordinating with private utility providers, and preparing for a construction open house once the contractor is on board in mid-2018.

The selected route continues north along Commerce Street to the Hilltop District via Stadium Way, North 1st Street, Division Avenue, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Construction will begin in Fall 2018.

Please join us at the open house to:

View the design of the station platforms, track and station names.

Learn about what to expect during construction.

Review final design of the Operations and Maintenance Facility.

Hear about next steps for the Tacoma Link Extension project.

Meet the local artist for the project, Kenji Stoll.

Review partner agency projects along the corridor.

Additional information will include learning more about station artwork from local artist, Kenji Stoll, City of Tacoma Links to Opportunity Streetscape Design, Pierce Transit, and Tacoma Public Utilities.

In-person

5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017

Evergreen State College – Tacoma

1210 6th Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98405

Online

If you can’t make it to our in-person Final Design and Pre-Construction Open House on Nov. 8, we will have open house materials available to view online at: tacomalinkopenhouse.org.