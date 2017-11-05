Remember our veterans at Lakewood City Hall this Veteran’s Day

There are two opportunities to honor our veterans this year in Lakewood.

The first is Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at 7 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers (6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood) as part of the City Council’s regular meeting.

The council will officiate the event, which will include participation from members of the Clover Park High School JROTC, the Lakes High School choir, a POW/MIA table display by the 2/2 Stryker Brigade.

A proclamation will be given to Joint Base Lewis-McChord base commander Col. Nicole Lucas, 62nd Airlift Wing commander Col. Rebecca Sonkiss, 2/2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team commander Col. Jay Miseli and Charlie Bailey, USO senior director of site development and operations.

The second event is Saturday, Nov. 11 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., also at Lakewood City Hall in Council Chambers.

Speakers include U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, state Reps. Dick Muri and Christine Kilduff, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Council Chairman Doug Richardson and others.

The ceremony will recognize the 100-year anniversary of when the United States entered World War 1 (April 6, 1917) and the 100thanniversary of JBLM. Emceed by Bill Baarsma, the official program beings at 2 p.m.