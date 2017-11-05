Raiders Enjoy Sophomore Night and Three Set Win

Pierce Raider Volleyball honored their four sophomores tonight ( Katielynn Pyles , Allie Bauer , Malia Tucker , and Mahealani Stone ) before the game. They then needed the sophomores energy to help them get a three set win against NWAC rival, Lower Columbia Red Devils.

Pierce knew going into the game that they had to get the first set for an opportunity to win. They ended up coming out of the first set with a 25-23 win. Getting the win in the first set brought them two more quick sets, 25-19 and 25-16. Assistant Coach Cami Medlock said, “The first set was crucial. Once we got that set, we knew they would play better and be more confident.”

Pierce now has earned the co-title of the NWAC West Region Championship. They hope to win the rest of the title on the road against Highline on Wed., November 8th. Pierce is now 11-2 in league, and 31-11 overall. The Raiders did not get ranked in the NWAC Final UnderArmour poll today, but they did receive votes from the coaches.

Freshman Ryleigh Burdick (Covington, WA., Kentlake H.S.) ended up with 11 kills, and 10 digs. Sophomore Katielynn Pyles (Spanaway, WA, Bethel H.S.) and Freshman Kenzie Seitz (Worden, MT., Huntley Project H.S.) had 9 digs, right behind Burdick. Allie Bauer(Puyallup, WA, Emerald Ridge H.S.) had 24 assists in the game.

Medlock was thrilled after the game. She was happy about the leadership she has received all year from the sophomores. Medlock said, “The sophomores have provided us with good leadership in close matches all year. They were able to deal with the freshman when it was crucial for them to be mentally focused. They have been there before and it allowed them to move the team forward.”

