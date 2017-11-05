Overnight lane closures on I-5 in DuPont for construction

DUPONT – Contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will begin removing temporary barrier, install guardrail and restripe lanes on Interstate 5 the week of Nov. 6. This work requires overnight lane closures on I-5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive.
Allowable closure hours are listed below:
Southbound I-5
- Monday through Wednesday: single-lane closures will start at 9 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each following day.
- Thursday: single-lane closure will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.
- Friday: single-lane closure will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday.
Northbound I-5
- Monday through Wednesday: single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.
- Thursday: single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.
- Friday: single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.
The work scheduled is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.
Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.
