Jimmy McDonough and Anthony Gaudino Art Exhibit coming to TCC

Jimmy McDonough and Anthony Gaudino Art Exhibit will be in The Gallery at Tacoma Community College (Building 4) from Nov. 6 through Dec. 15, 2017. A reception will be help 4-8 p.m., Nov. 16 and a Gallery Talk with Jimmy McDonough will be held at noon, Nov. 9. Admission is Free and The Gallery hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Jimmy McDonough

Artist Jimmy McDonough says he creates art “to achieve happiness and a sense of feeling whole.” For this exhibit, he chose a sampling of works from the projects that have meant the most to him over the last few years.

“Much of this work stemmed from profound, life-changing visions that came to me in dream states,” wrote McDonough in his Artist’s Statement. “Some abstract and some more interpretive, together tell a story and share a common theme.”

Anthony Gaudino

Clay artist Anthony Gaudino says that most of his work references daily rituals and objects of daily utilitarian use.

“The large vessel forms perhaps subconsciously reconnect us to the time when harvest, storage and nourishment accompanied those forms,” wrote Gaudino in his Artist’s Statement. “Now they are appreciated for the inherent beauty of the once utilitarian form. Common utensils can evoke so much that is sometimes inexpressible about our connections as humans.”

Located near the corner of 12th and Mildred, The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College. Hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on days the college is open. Free and open to the public. Visitor parking is available in Lot G.