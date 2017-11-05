Help bring outdoor concerts to Lakewood in 2018

Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the City of Lakewood, is in the running to bring a 10- to 12-week live music series to Fort Steilacoom Park for Summer 2018.

Sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music, the city and Broadway Center hope to qualify as one of 15 winning organizations competing in the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards.

The Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards is an exciting matching grant opportunity created by the Levitt Foundation to serve small to mid-sized towns and cities with populations up to 400,000. Up to 15 nonprofits will receive $25,000 each in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series—an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians.

Broadway Center submitted the proposal for a concert series in Lakewood. The proposed venue site is Fort Steilacoom Park. The proposal will be posted on the Levitt AMP website for public voting through Nov. 20.

If selected, the concert series in Lakewood would be the first Levitt-funded concert series in the Northwest.

In order to be successful we need community participation, which means we need to get as many online votes as possible. Community support, as measured by the number of online votes received, will be one of the key factors when the Levitt Foundation selects its winners.

Supporters are asked to register and vote online. Online public voting is open now and ends Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time. The Top 25 finalists will be selected through online public voting. The Levitt Foundation will then review the proposals of these 25 finalists and will select up to 15 Levitt AMP winners, which will be announced Jan. 2, 2018.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a finalist for the Levitt Amp grant,” stated Broadway Center executive director David Fischer, “as this fits perfectly with Broadway Center’s mission to ‘energize community through live performance.’ Fort Steilacoom Park is the perfect setting for what could be the first Levitt concert series in the Northwest.”

Broadway Center and the City of Lakewood ask supporters to start spreading the word to family, friends, colleagues and neighbors and rally the community to sign up and vote for their proposal.

Learn more at levittamp.org.