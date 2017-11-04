Obituary Notices – November 4

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Joan Kathleen Fandel; James Lee Wheeler; Bernice Rae Wallace; Thomas Edward Myers; Samantha Ann Jackson; Kathleen Getz.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By The Suburban Times Leave a Comment Tagged With: Obituary NoticesFiled Under: Things To Know
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Joan Kathleen Fandel; James Lee Wheeler; Bernice Rae Wallace; Thomas Edward Myers; Samantha Ann Jackson; Kathleen Getz.
Leave a Reply