The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

The Lakewood City Council Nov. 6 meeting agenda

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Do

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, Nov. 6 (7:00 PM) in the City of Lakewood’s Council Chambers (6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). Access the agenda on the City’s website.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *