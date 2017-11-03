Raider Volleyball Heading to NWAC Championships after Win Over Clippers

Pierce Raiders Volleyball felt great after gain a foot in the NWAC Volleyball Championship door. The Raiders had hoped to win versus Centralia last Friday night, but were upset in five sets by the Trailblazers. The loss last Friday got them wondering about how long it would be before they could get the needed 2017 championship berth. Sophomore Allie Bauer (Puyallup, WA, Emerald Ridge H.S.) felt better after the game saying, “we are an emotional team. We play great when we are all together. It is great when we are working well as a community.”

The Raiders got back to the game they love on Wednesday night, playing well early on. They won the first set, 25-17 and then took the 25-9 second set. Pierce fell behind in the third set, but roared back to a 25-23 win to get the game. The win ended up allowing them their nod into the NWAC Volleyball Championships. Pierce ended up getting the third straight NWAC Volleyball Championship berth. Pierce team members would like to play better at the tournament than they have the last two years. The team lost all four games over the past two seasons.

Freshman Ryleigh Burdick (Covington, WA., Kentlake H.S.) had 14 kills with a .444 kill percentage. Allie Bauer , who has been the NWAC West Division Setter of the Week for two weeks straight, had 36 assists. Sundt, Carly(Puyallup, WA., Cascade Christian H.S.) had 7 digs for the Raiders.

Bauer when on to say this about being headed back to the NWAC Championships, “this is a great experience. It has been a great sophomore year for me. Right now its better than I expected possible. My team has made this a great sophomore year.”

Coach Greg Finel said the same thing after hugging team members following the win, “Tonight was a redemption game for us. We just focused on playing the game the way that we know how to play and play that way. Tonight we did that and it made a real difference in the way we played. We are excited about the game with Lower Columbia on Friday at home (Game is Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m. at the Health Ed. Ctr.) to really continue to work on the seedings.”

The Raiders still have two more divisional games against Lower Columbia Red Devils (home) and Highline Thunderbirds (away) prior to the NWAC Championships. The championships start on Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Tacoma Convention Center in Tacoma. Right now, twelve of the sixteen teams have gained berths in the tournament. Pierce is the first team in the West Region to win a berth. They are also the first team to get thirty wins on the season in the NWAC. Pierce will know what time they will play after the final two West Region divisional games.

Source: Raider Volleyball Heading to NWAC Championships after Win Over Clippers!