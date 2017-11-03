Lyft Partners with Local USO Pathfinder Program to Help Service Members with Military-to-Civilian Transition

Thursday, Lyft announced a local partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) Pathfinder program to provide resources to active duty service members, veterans, and military family members on their path forward from military service. The partnership will provide the local military community with resources to become Lyft drivers, and offer Lyft ride credits to give service members increased flexibility to search for jobs and integrate into the community.

“Partnering with Lyft makes it easier for members of our military community to explore new economic opportunities, make it to medical appointments on time, and to take the leap into the next phase of their lives,” said William Fehrenbach, Site Manager at the Lakewood, Wash. USO Transition Center for Innovation.

The USO PathfinderSM program provides transition services to military service members, their spouses and families as they transition from military service to thriving veteran status. USO PathfinderSM Scouts work one-on-one with individuals at Pathfinder Sites across the United States to identify their personal and professional goals, develop an Action Plan, and connect them to resources that are the best fit for them. As part of the partnership, the USO’s Washington State Pathfinder Site will be given an allotment of ride credits to be distributed to military service members, veterans and military family members throughout the year for use in cases such as job interviews, medical appointments and airport transportation.

To highlight the partnership, Lyft is hosting a networking event on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the USO Transition Center of Innovation in Lakewood, Wash., where military service members, veterans and military family members are invited to join USO and Lyft staff to learn more about the partnership. Lyft is offering $5 off rides for guests to get to and from the event using the promo code USOLAUNCH. Veterans and military family members also have the opportunity to earn a $500 bonus after becoming a driver using the code DRIVEUSO.

“We are proud to partner with the USO PathfinderSM program and honored to assist military service members as they take the next step forward in their lives and careers,” said Todd Kelsay, Lyft Pacific Northwest General Manager.

In addition, this year USO is a recipient of Round Up & Donate — Lyft’s national opt in program which allows riders to make a charitable contribution to the USO, or another charity of their choice, whenever they ride with Lyft. To learn more about Round Up & Donate and how you can help the support the USO click here ›

For more on USO PathfidnerSM, please visit uso.org/pathfinder