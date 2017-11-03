Lakewood Playhouse presents A Christmas Carol

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the second show of our 79th season: The Holiday Favorite for the Entire Family – A CHRISTMAS CAROL by Charles Dickens.

The Play will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances will be November 24th through December 17th, 2017 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, November 30th (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, December 7th (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit). Our Ticket Prices are $26.00 (General Admission), $23.00 (Military & Seniors) and $20.00 (Students/Educators).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This Very Special Production is Adapted by Lakewood Playhouse’s very own Associate Artistic Director – JAMES VENTURINI and includes all of the Wondrous and Magical Elements of this Classic Christmas Story that has thrilled, and charmed, generations for centuries!

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL” will be directed by ALAN WILKIE, whose productions at our theatre include the comedies “PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM” and our Award-Winning Production of “THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW.”

The Production Features an All-Star Roster of Local Actors including: JOSEPH GRANT (Scrooge), GARY CHAMBERS (Christmas Present), ALEX KROEGER (Marley), SCOTT PINKSTON (Cratchett), ED JACOBS (Christmas Future), ANDREA GORDON (Belle), ISAAC GUTIERREZ (Fred) and introducing: Atom Hill, Timmy Ice, Isabella Prince, Audrey Stowe, Abbie Wachter, Callie Williams, Ernest Balezi, Gabi Chappell and Christine Choate.

ABOUT THE SHOW: “Share This Holiday Favorite with the Entire Family!”

An adaptation of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from an embittered, ungenerous creature into a giving, caring human being at the hands of three spirits, who, one Christmas Eve, show him what life means. This richly textured play brings the full spirit of the book, as well as those of Christmases Past, Present and Yet To Come, to life on the stage.

Last Presented at the Lakewood Playhouse in 1993.

Parental Advisory: This Show is Suitable for ALL Ages, but does feature the Ghosts of Jacob Marley, Past, Present and Future!

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “A CHRISTMAS CAROL” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042.