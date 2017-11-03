Lakewood looks to fill Art Commission Vacancy

The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill a vacancy on the Lakewood Arts Commission (click here for Notice of Vacancy and more information).

Your assistance is being requested in identifying and reaching out to individuals in your neighborhood associations, civic groups, and community organizations who would be best suited to fill this volunteer position. The roles and responsibilities, meeting schedule, and terms of the vacant position are described in the Notice of Vacancy.

The Arts Commission meets on the first Monday at 4:30 p.m., at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

Interested applicants can submit an application form found by clicking here or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 253-983-7701,or emailing abush@cityoflakewood.us