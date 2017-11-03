The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood looks to fill Art Commission Vacancy

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Know

The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill a vacancy on the Lakewood Arts Commission (click here for Notice of Vacancy and more information).

City of Lakewood logoYour assistance is being requested in identifying and reaching out to individuals in your neighborhood associations, civic groups, and community organizations who would be best suited to fill this volunteer position.  The roles and responsibilities, meeting schedule, and terms of the vacant position are described in the Notice of Vacancy.

The Arts Commission meets on the first Monday at 4:30 p.m., at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA.

Interested applicants can submit an application form found by clicking here   or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 253-983-7701,or emailing abush@cityoflakewood.us

Applications for the Arts Commission will be accepted through Monday, December 18, 2017.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *