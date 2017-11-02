Rep. Dick Muri to host City of Lakewood Veterans Day ceremony

Submitted by Dick Muri

Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, is part of a team of civic leaders hosting the City of Lakewood’s Veterans Day Ceremony, honoring the 100th anniversary of Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) and the centennial commemoration period for U.S. involvement in World War I.

“It’s an honor to help celebrate the important work JBLM continues to do to protect and serve our nation, as well the large investment it has made to our local communities,” said Muri. “The base was constructed to support military operations at the dawn of World War I, so it’s fitting these events are being celebrated together. It’s remarkable to see the positive impact 100-years of this base’s history has made to our region.”

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm, Saturday, Nov. 11, inside the City of Lakewood’s council chambers. Community members are invited to attend and join the commemoration activities.

City of Lakewood – Veterans Day ceremony

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Lakewood City Hall; council chambers

Address: 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

If you have any questions, please feel free to call Rep. Dick Muri in his district office at (253) 301-2278 or email dick.muri@leg.wa.gov.