Pierce College Men’s Soccer Wins In Playoffs at Rogue C.C.

Pierce Men’s Soccer moves on in the playoffs. The Raiders upset #5 ranked Rogue Ospreys today, 4-0. The Raiders will now move on to take on Whatcom C.C. in Bellingham on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Sophomore Christian Guzman started the scoring at the 13′ with an unassisted goal. Tyler Wood scored just before halftime at the 37′ with an assist from Austin Stafford . Wood then scored a second goal right after the break at the 73′ with an assist from Christian Guzman . Finally, to settle the score, Austin Stafford scored at the 80′. Mark Filimonov had the assist. Pierce ended up with 14 shots to 4 shots from the Ospreys.

Freshman Alex Greenleaf, the goalie, ended up with another shutout. He now has six shutouts in seven games. Greenleaf was 3 for 3 in shots on goal. Greenleaf has a 1.15 Goals against Average in the NWAC.