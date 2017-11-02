Pierce College Men’s Soccer Wins In Playoffs at Rogue C.C.

Pierce Men’s Soccer moves on in the playoffs. The Raiders upset #5 ranked Rogue Ospreys today, 4-0. The Raiders will now move on to take on Whatcom C.C. in Bellingham on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1:00 p.m.
Sophomore Christian Guzman started the scoring at the 13′ with an unassisted goal. Tyler Wood scored just before halftime at the 37′ with an assist from Austin Stafford. Wood then scored a second goal right after the break at the 73′ with an assist from Christian Guzman. Finally, to settle the score, Austin Stafford scored at the 80′. Mark Filimonov had the assist. Pierce ended up with 14 shots to 4 shots from the Ospreys.
Freshman Alex Greenleaf, the goalie, ended up with another shutout. He now has six shutouts in seven games. Greenleaf was 3 for 3 in shots on goal. Greenleaf has a 1.15 Goals against Average in the NWAC.
Coach Luke Helling-Christy said, “The men came out sharp and purposeful. They played to their potential and showed what they are capable of. We look forward to the challenge ahead and like our chances of making it back to the NWAC Final four!”
