Bates Technical High School receives $10,000 grant from Ingersoll Rand Foundation

TACOMA, Wash . — Bates Technical High School is the recent recipient of a $10,000 Real Tools for Schools grant from the Ingersoll Rand Foundation , which will be used to purchase new diagnostic equipment for the automotive program.

The Real Tools for Schools program is part of Ingersoll Rand’s effort designed to enhance education opportunities for technical high school students interested in automotive repair-related fields.

“Updating our shop’s diagnostic capability will allow us to better serve our students and the local community,” said Lester Burkes, Bates Technical High School automotive technology instructor.

Bates Technical High School is one of three high schools in Washington integrated into a college campus, which allows a student to earn their diploma and work toward a college degree or certificate at the same time. Qualified students are able to enroll in most of Bates’ career training programs , like automotive technology .

“Bates Technical College Foundation is grateful for the partnership of the Ingersoll Rand Foundation and their generous support for our program and its students,” said Erin Zeiger, the college’s executive director of resource development. “When students are exposed to current technology in the classroom, they are better prepared for jobs upon graduation,” she said.

For more information about the Bates Technical College Foundation , call 253.680.7160, or visit www.bates.ctc.edu/Foundation .

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.