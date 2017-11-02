Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now hosts Northwest media icon Pat O’Day

Pat O’Day is a Northwest media icon, but what is he doing these days?

O’Day recently sat down with Northwest Now host Tom Layson to discuss his career and views about the current state of radio.

“Frankly, radio broadcasting was much better in those days because we had so much talent and so many people who worked in the small markets, then moved into the bigger markets. There was personality and there was companionship in broadcasting. That’s absent now,” O’Day told Layson.

Watch the entire interview this Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.