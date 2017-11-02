90’s RnB Soul Fest: Ready for The World, Troop, Club Nouveau coming to Tacoma

Who’s ready for a Soul Fest? On Saturday, November 11, the 9??0’s RnB Soul Fest featuring Platinum artists Ready for the World and Troop, plus Grammy-winning Club Nouveau, is hitting the historic Temple Theater in Tacoma.

Reserved seating only, full bar and food – Plus an after-hours party for those who love to party deep into the night.

Temple Theater: 47 St. Helens Ave, Tacoma WA 98402.

Doors open at 5:30pm, the show starts at 7pm and is 21+. General Admission & VIP Tickets at Ticketmaster $45-$100

Tickets: bit.ly/2xwsvL9