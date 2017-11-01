Veterans receive free admission to Point Defiance Zoo and Northwest Trek, Nov. 10-12

TACOMA, Wash. – U.S. military veterans are invited to enjoy the splendor of Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and the wonder of Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium at no charge on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

Veterans’ immediate family members will receive half-off general admission at each zoo.

The Veterans’ Appreciation Days offer is open to all men and women who are serving or have served honorably in the United States armed services.

The Veterans Day observed holiday this year is Nov. 10. But the zoo and Northwest Trek are honoring veterans with this special discount all weekend.

Proof of military service is required for free admission. Acceptable documents include military or veteran identification card, discharge papers or any other proof of military service.

Northwest Trek will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. all three days.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days.

For more information, go to www.nwtrek.org or www.pdza.org.