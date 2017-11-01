Light Up Your Ride Just in Time for Winter Commuting

Tacoma, Wash. – This Sunday marks daylight saving time which means shorter days and darker commutes by bike. That doesn’t have to mean less riding! Downtown On the Go wants to shed some light on commuting by handing out free bike lights on Nov. 2, 2017 at Light Up Your Ride from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on the Prairie Line Trail (17th & Pacific).

Whether riding a bike at night or in dreary weather; a front light and back reflector can make all the difference in safety. Come and enjoy hot chocolate and learn the best tips and tricks from seasoned Tacoma bike commuters. Thank you to GeoEngineers for sponsoring this year’s event.

While on the Prairie Line Trail, explore the newly opened segment connecting the University of Washington Tacoma section to Dock Street and the Esplanade. Extending the Prairie Line Trail to The Water Flume Line Trail is on the Downtown On the Go Bicycle Advocacy Agenda. This would link to local business and create a more connected and equitable transportation network.

The Prairie Line Trail section that opened this fall will be perfect for visiting the November Bike to a Business: Foss Waterway Seaport. When you bike to this museum you can buy one ticket get one free. Our Bike to a Business program is designed to support local businesses and help get people moving around town without their cars. All businesses are equipped with bike racks, bike pumps, and an extra lock to borrow in case you forgot yours.

Downtown On the Go is the transportation advocate and resource for downtown Tacoma. We are working to create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, and transit accessible downtown.