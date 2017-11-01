Letter: Election time is a great time to be curious…

Submitted by Paul Nimmo, Lakewood

Election time should be a time for careful consideration and education. However, I feel most people simply grab their ballots and make their marks based on the pattern it will create or the name that has immediate recognition. Unfortunately it often has little to do with educating oneself about the candidates.

I do not wish to speak against any specific candidate. Anyone that steps up and makes the attempt to run for a public office is already serving their community, simply by being a participant. This is where the education process is important. My hat is off to those that are willing to open their lives to the community.

But that does not mean I don’t have questions or concerns…

In all my time in Lakewood, I have never seen campaign signs for the coveted position of… Water Commissioner. Of course, that spurred my interest. Yes, I agree that Lakewood Water is some of the best around! I also agree it is important to have a hydrogeologist on board, but maybe not ON the Board. I expect Lakewood Water to have experienced and educated personnel involved in their decision processes. However, the role of the Commissioners is to run a business. Thus I look for that experience.

The next forest of campaign signs to sprout in Lakewood is for a Clover Park School Board position. Being relatively active in my local school, I certainly want to know about who will be in charge of making decisions for my son’s school district. A district celebrating 90 years and I am proud ot have attended k-12.

That is time to educate myself and I found plenty of information. However, one item specifically peaked my curiosity. One of the candidates is very well educated and rooted in the community. However, I asked myself, do I want a Board Member making decisions for a public school system when they attended… a private High School?