Learn how to DIY at MakerFest

Like to build, create, or do other do-it-yourself activities? Join others who like to craft, code, and do maker-stuff for Pierce County Library System’s free MakerFest event on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington State Fair Event Center in Puyallup. Stop by for an hour or stay all day at this all-ages event. Learn, share, and get inspired by displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

MakerFest will bring together creative and talented people—and those people that want to be creative and talented. Learn, have fun, hone skills you may already have or learn entirely new interests.

MakerFest features more than 40 exhibitors including arts and crafts, technology, robotics, homesteading, health, food preservation, emergency preparedness, science, and much more. Many exhibit booths will also have hands-on activities to help people learn DIY processes.

The event will also feature three stages for presentations on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), arts and crafts, and music.

Pierce County Library System, Puyallup Public Library, and Timberland Library are sponsoring MakerFest. Visit makerfest.pcls.us for more information.