Four Heroes Elementary named Kids at Hope model school

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Four Heroes Elementary School was designated a model school by the Kids at Hope board of directors on Friday, Oct. 27.

Kids at Hope board members visited the school and presented Four Heroes Elementary School principal John Mitchell with a banner indicating the honor.

According to Kids at Hope, only 30 schools around the country have received the model school label since the organization was founded 17 years ago.

As a model school, Four Heroes serves as an example for successfully implementing the Kids at Hope philosophy and practices for other participating schools.