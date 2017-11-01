Chamber Advancing Business Climate at South Sound Summit

Tacoma, WA – Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber hosted over 500 attendees at its inaugural South Sound Summit on Monday, October 30th, 2017 at the Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center. The goal of the half-day summit was to bring South Sound business leaders together to convene and connect.

The program kicked off with world-renowned keynote speaker Randi Zuckerberg, Founder of Zuckerberg Media. She shared her success story and showcasing her vision of an online talk-show idea through a “hack-a-thon”, which evolved into Facebook Live.

After Zuckerberg’s keynote, attendees were motivated and released to breakout sessions; specific topics to doing business in the South Sound, which included: business development, customer service, entrepreneurism, human potential, and cybersecurity. List of speakers and presentations: com/your-adventure

The day concluded with a Biz Crawl, which included local businesses offering demos and interactive displays in a happy hour setting. An Ask the Experts zone provided the participants had the opportunity to sit down with local business owners, to solve the biggest business challenges; areas of focus which included: accounting, financial and lending, human resources, marketing, SEO/Google AdWords and web design, and technology.

This event wouldn’t be possible without the South Sound Summit, Summit Sponsor Puget Sound Energy, and the following sponsors: www.southsoundsummit.com/sponsors

Event details: www.southsoundsummit.com/