Are you prepared for Winter Quarter 2018?

It’s that time again, students: time to make sure you are set up for success for next quarter! Registration begins Nov. 6 for current and former students enrolled throughout the past year.

You can now log in to MyPierce to view your specific date and time to register, but please know this is not your time to see an advisor. It is important to schedule a time to see your advisor in advance of registration.

Contact your advisor now to make an appointment as soon as possible. Your advisor will discuss your goals and course selections and provide your Registration Access Code (RAC). Open registration for new students begins on Nov. 20.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.