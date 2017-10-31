Temporary exit number and new construction signs added to I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Drivers who use southbound Interstate 5 through Fife and Tacoma are now seeing more orange, and it’s not because Tuesday is Halloween.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has made improvements to construction signage for drivers on southbound I-5 headed to State Route 16 and Tacoma’s city center.

Previously installed green highway signs directing drivers to SR 16 and I-705 have been replaced with orange signs. The new signs also reference a new exit number, #134, which is the access point to the collector/distributor lanes that lead to SR 7, I-705, SR 16 and South 38th Street. The access to the collector/distributor remains unchanged, but WSDOT hopes that giving the exit a temporary number and changing the signs to orange will provide more visible and clear direction to drivers.

Additional southbound I-5 signage was added as far north as the 54th Street overpass in Fife.

This summer, crews reconfigured southbound I-5 into two distinct roadways separated by barrier. In this temporary southbound alignment, the two lanes to the right of the barrier (the collector/distributor lanes) provide access to exits that serve State Route 7, I-705, SR 16 and 38th Street. The three lanes to the left of the barrier serve travelers heading toward Lakewood, Olympia and beyond.

WSDOT created a video describing the new lane configuration to help drivers plan ahead.

This temporary southbound I-5 alignment is scheduled to be in place through early 2018, when a new stage of construction is expected to begin. At that time, the orange signs and temporary exit number will be removed.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures for I-5 in Tacoma are available online at TacomaTraffic.com.