The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Puyallup Dentist Inducted into International College of Dentists

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: Filed Under: Things To Know

A local dental practitioner, Dr. Joe Schneider, was inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists at its 88th Annual Convocation in Atlanta, Georgia on October 19, 2017.

An honorary organization for the recognition of outstanding and meritorious service to the profession and community, the College presented Dr. Schneider with a membership plaque, a gold lapel pin and a gold key symbolic of this fellowship for conspicuous services rendered in the art and science of Dentistry.

In an impressive cap and gown ceremony, 265 dentists from the United States were inducted into the College at this year’s ceremony witnessed by hundreds of members and guests. The College, with representative chapters in more than 120 countries, has over 11,000 members, included about 6,500 in the United States.

 

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *