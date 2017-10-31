Puyallup Dentist Inducted into International College of Dentists

A local dental practitioner, Dr. Joe Schneider, was inducted as a Fellow of the International College of Dentists at its 88th Annual Convocation in Atlanta, Georgia on October 19, 2017.

An honorary organization for the recognition of outstanding and meritorious service to the profession and community, the College presented Dr. Schneider with a membership plaque, a gold lapel pin and a gold key symbolic of this fellowship for conspicuous services rendered in the art and science of Dentistry.

In an impressive cap and gown ceremony, 265 dentists from the United States were inducted into the College at this year’s ceremony witnessed by hundreds of members and guests. The College, with representative chapters in more than 120 countries, has over 11,000 members, included about 6,500 in the United States.