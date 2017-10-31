Pierce County road crews prepare for winter weather

Pierce County is preparing now for snow and ice on county roads.

Pierce County road crews will set up and calibrate snow-fighting equipment and travel their snow plow routes on Oct. 27. Earlier in the week, they will review snow and ice response plans, and practice chainsaw techniques so they are ready to handle downed trees or branches in the roadway.

“While it is unclear how severe winter weather will be this year, our road crews will be ready to respond to snow and ice on Pierce County roads,” said Bruce Wagner, Pierce County Planning and Public Works maintenance and operations manager. “Residents can prepare by making sure their car is in good working condition and putting together an emergency kit for their car that includes blankets, a flashlight, warm clothes and non-perishable foods.”

Residents can find suggestions for creating a three-to-seven day emergency kit for vehicles and winter driving tips at www.piercecountywa.org/winterwise.

About Pierce County’s snow and ice response

Pierce County maintains 3,235 lane miles of roadway in unincorporated Pierce County. Approximately 1,521 lane miles are identified as key arterials that connect residential areas to service centers and state highways. The level of service these roads receive during winter weather is determined by several factors, including weather conditions, the classification of the roadway, and available resources.

“Our priorities during a snow and ice event are key arterials, as well as Pierce Transit and school bus snow routes,” Wagner said. “If you can get out of your neighborhood and reach a major road during a snow and ice event, you will likely find a drivable road.”

When a severe winter storm is forecast, Pierce County’s plan calls for crews to apply anti-icing products to key arterials. If heavy snowfall affects roads countywide, plow trucks with de-icing materials are deployed 24-hours a day when all resources are available until conditions improve.

The public can reach the Pierce County Planning and Public Works Maintenance and Operations Division 24-hours a day at (253) 798-6000 with requests for service. They can also fill out a Request for Action form at www.piercecountywa.org/rfa.

Visit www.piercecountywa.org/winterwise to learn more about Pierce County’s response during snow and ice events.