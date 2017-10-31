Junior League to Host Youth Homelessness Summit and Poverty Immersion Workshop

Tacoma, Wash. – On November 4, the Junior League of Tacoma is hosting its fourth annual Youth Homelessness Summit and Poverty Immersion Workshop. The event will take place at the Tacoma Community College, Opgaard Student Center (6501 South 19th Street, Tacoma) with a panel discussion from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. and a Poverty Immersion Workshop from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

According to Pierce County Community Connections, an estimated 3,000 youth are homeless or at risk of being homeless. This event will provide community education and awareness about the issue.

The Summit is a two-part event starting with a panel discussion moderated by KNKX Reporter Paige Hansen. The panel will provide attendees with information and resources surrounding this important social issue.

Panelists include:

Scott Hanauer – CEO, Community Youth Services

Laurie Jinkins – State Representative, 27th District

Jinxx Jones – Former student, Tone Resource Center

Amy Klippert – Program Coordinator and House Specialist, Shared Housing Services

Kimberly Williams – Staff Attorney, TeamChild of Pierce County

Shameka Williamson – Housing Case Manager, REACH Tacoma

The panel discussion will be followed by a Poverty Immersion Workshop facilitated by Martha Aitken, a Senior Associate of Washington State University’s Metropolitan Center for Applied Research and Extension. Aitken will lead the workshop attendees through a unique interactive experiential training to simulate the stressors faced by individuals and families in times of need.

“Our goal for the Summit is to bring together people within our community to educate and discuss this critical social issue affecting Pierce County. The event with help develop community advocates who will help seek change for this important social issue,” said Tyrees Marcy, Junior League of Tacoma’s Community Council Director. “This signature community event helps satisfy Junior League of Tacoma’s greater vision of promoting volunteerism and improving the community through effective action.”

The event is free to attend and attendees are welcome to attend both sections or just one. Teachers may also receive OSPI Clock Hours for $10. To RSVP for one or both parts of the event, visit www.jltacoma.org/fundraiser/community-summit.

ABOUT JUNIOR LEAGUE OF TACOMA:

The Junior League of Tacoma (JLT) is an organization that values transformational female leaders who set bold goals, open their circles and their minds, disrupt convention, and change the conversation for the betterment of civil society. We are a network of empowered female civic leaders working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues like youth homelessness. We’re part of an international network of 291 Leagues comprised of over 150,000 women, in Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S., engaged in similar work in their own communities. This provides us with a unique and powerful depth of knowledge and resourcefulness to bring about the changes we strive to accomplish.