Annual Holiday Bazaar in Tillicum

Submitted by Claudia Fisher/Janet Harper

Come to the Tillicum/American Lake Garden Community Service Center, located at 14916 Washington Ave. SW. Located between American Lake and I-5, exits 122 and 123 off I-5.

Please join us at our November Holiday Bazaar. Beautiful and unique gifts available to purchase and many items handcrafted or just the ideal gift for the person who may NOT have everything. Food and drink will be available so that you can spend the day shopping. Please come and see our collection of over 100 pairs of ladies high heel fashion shoes. They will be a major fund raiser for us.

Doors open: Friday, Nov. 3rd, starting at 10 am till 6 pm, Sat. Nov. 4th, starting at 10 am till 4 pm.