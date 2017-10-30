Southbound I-5 C/D night closures coming this week in Tacoma

TACOMA – Nighttime drivers on southbound Interstate 5 headed to downtown Tacoma or State Route 16 are advised to plan for extra travel time during the overnight hours this week.

Starting Monday, contractor crews building HOV lanes will close the southbound I-5 collector/distributor (c/d) lanes through Tacoma every night this week for paving. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16, SR 7 and I-705 will detour via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit #132.

In addition to the southbound c/d lanes, the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 and the southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and East 26th Street will also have nightly closures.

The work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.

Ramp and lane closures for the week of Oct. 30:

Monday, Oct. 30

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers headed to westbound SR 16, SR 7 and I-705 will detour via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit #132.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday. During the closure, drivers will detour via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit #132.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Southbound I-5 c/d will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 and East 26th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday. During the closure, drivers will detour via the 56th Street interchange to northbound I-5 and the northbound exit #132.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at TacomaTraffic.com.