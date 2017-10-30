Running Start program offers challenging courses, tuition savings and more for eligible high school students

Thanks to the Running Start program, high school students looking for a unique challenge have the opportunity to enroll in college courses while saving up to two years of college tuition. Students can choose to enroll simultaneously in high school and college courses, or solely in college classes. The Running Start program pays for college-level coursework for eligible classes up to 15 credits, depending on their high school course load.

Students are responsible for paying fees, buying textbooks and arranging transportation. Some students may be eligible for financial assistance in paying for fees and textbooks.

The program is limited to college-level courses only, and students can qualify by submitting high school transcripts, Smarter Balanced Assessment scores or by taking a placement assessment.

Students should be aware the academic pace of a college class is two to three times faster than high school classes. Running Start students typically spend between two to three hours preparing for every hour they spend in class.

“For students who are motivated, dedicated and looking for a fun and exciting challenge, the Running Start program is a great way to get a jump start on a college degree,” said Running Start Manager Valerie Frey.

Pierce College holds Running Start information nights in the spring for anyone interested in attending fall quarter. For more information and dates of upcoming information nights, please visit the Running Start website.

For questions about placement, please call the Pierce College Testing Center at (253) 840-8343. For general questions about the Running Start program, please e-mail Valerie Frey at vfrey@pierce.ctc.edu.

