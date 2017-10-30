Northwest College of Art and Design to celebrate new location Nov. 1

The relocation to our new Tacoma location is designed to position our College for long-term growth, and to give our students greater access to both resources and career development opportunities. The move to Tacoma allows the College to continue to serve the Kitsap Peninsula while effectively and dramatically expanding our footprint and reach into Pierce, Thurston, Mason, and King Counties.

The College will continue to offer our Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Visual Communication degree program at the new Tacoma location, and has received accreditation approval to offer five new Associate of Occupational Studies (AOS) programs that are scheduled to start in September 2018.

Our BFA in Visual Communication degree program offers double majors in the following areas: Entertainment Art, Graphic Design, Illustration, Interactive Design, and Motion Design.

Our new AOS degrees are in Graphic Design, Web Design, Web Development, User Experience (UX) Design, and Concept Art. They are stand-alone 16-month degree programs, and are designed to be highly concentrated, highly challenging 2-academic year programs for those seeking to enter the creative workforce as soon as possible.

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Details:

Location:

Northwest College of Art & Design

1126 Pacific Ave, Suite 101

Tacoma, WA 98402

Date/Time Information:

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

12:00 – 1:00 pm

Ribbon Cutting at 12:15 pm

About NCAD:

Northwest College of Art & Design (NCAD) is an independent, degree-granting college that is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). NCAD’s academic programs of study are approved by a Washington State Approving Agency, are approved by the Department of Education, and are also certified by the Department of Labor and Industries and are authorized under federal law to enroll non-immigrant alien students. As a forward-thinking education company, we prepare motivated individuals for sought-after creative careers. Our philosophy is to inspire students to continually strive for excellence and to always seek to achieve their maximum personal and professional potential. To fulfill our mission and remain true to our philosophy, we are committed to providing a focused educational experience for our students, enabling our graduates to achieve their career and life goals through the direct application of knowledge and practical training that meets the needs of business and the creative industry.

