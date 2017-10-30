The Suburban Times

Northbound SR 167 ramp to westbound SR 512 to close for asphalt work

TACOMA – The ramp from northbound State Route 167 to westbound SR 512 will be closed Tuesday night. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will patch and seal asphalt pavement from 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

logoWSDOTWSDOT advises drivers to plan for delays. No signed detours will be provided and drivers will need to use alternate routes.

Advance notification about maintenance and construction on state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

