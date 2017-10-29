Tacoma Nature Center, Audubon Novembe 2017 events

The November 2017 programs for partners in education at the Tacoma Nature Center and Tahoma Audubon are available below:

Tacoma Nature Center

1919 South Tyler Street, Tacoma WA 98405

(253) 591-6439 www.metroparkstacoma.org

Open Monday – Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm

*****************************************************************************

Tacoma Nature Center Volunteer Stewardship

Habitat Restoration Work

All ages welcome, free

Join us for our regular stewardship activities as we care for the park by removing invasive plant species, re-planting areas with native plants and helping those plants thrive. No experience necessary. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to get dirty. Work parties occur rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by adults.

November 3 9:00am – 12:00pm

November 17 9:00am – 12:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Family Programs

Family Nature Walks – All ages welcome, free

Explore Tacoma Parks during these seasonal naturalist-led family walks. Discover the amazing plants and animals that live in these parks and how they adapt in the different seasons. Not recommended for wheelchairs, strollers or children under 3.

Pre-registration requested.

Fall Colors

November 4 10am – 11am Wapato Hills Park – 6231 S. Wapato St.

November 11 10am – 11am Titlow Park – 8425 6th Ave.



November 18 10am – 11am McKinley Park – 645 Upper Park St.

Girl Scout Events & Workshops

Junior Girl Scouts – Animal Habitats Badge

November 4, 9:00am – 12:00pm

Discover the animals in the wetland and forest habitats of Tacoma Nature Center and the ways they build their homes, protect their young and survive in the wild. Spend time with one of our teaching animals as you learn ways you can protect the habitats of our wild neighbors. Join the Champions of the Earth team with an invasive plant pulling service project. Earn the Animal Habitats Badge. (Badge not included.)

$12.00 per girl, adults free

Brownie Girl Scouts – Hiker Badge

November 18, 9:00am – 12:00pm

Explore the trails at Tacoma Nature Center as Nature Detectives. Get tips through games and activities on the best clothing, gear and snacks to take on your next adventure. Earn the Hiker Badge while having fun with your friends! (Badge not included.)

$12.00 per girl, adults free

Junior Girl Scouts – Camper Badge

Tahoma Audubon Society

2917 Morrison Road West, University Place WA 98466

(253) 565-9278 www.TahomaAudubon.org

Open Monday – Friday 10:00am-1:00pm

Tahoma Audubon Family Programs

Beginning Bird Walk at the Audubon Center

Adriana Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Rd. W., University Place

All ages welcome, free

Not a morning person, but want to enjoy birds? Join us for a late morning guided bird walk at our home, the Adriana Hess Wetland Park and Audubon Center. This walk is great for beginners and intermediate birders alike. The gravel trails provide an easy, short loop, and are accessible by wheelchairs or strollers. This walk has much more stopping, looking, and listening, than walking! The Center will be open, as well. Bring your binoculars or borrow ours. We are happy to show you how to use them. This walk is led by volunteers Rosanne Becker and/or Russ Smith. All are welcome. (May be canceled in case of heavy rain or wind.)

November 13 10:00am – 11:30am