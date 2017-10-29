SHOT, Dance That Speaks at UPS

Spectrum Dance Theater invites you, through the experience of visceral and urgent contemporary performances, to contemplate the alarming killing of black people by American law enforcement. With the police’s ever-expanding authority, supported by recent rulings of the Supreme Court, the dance troupe asks: When will it stop? The performance is free and open to the public.

The performance SHOT is an unapologetic critique of the current American landscape, where black people find themselves in an intense cycle of fear, intimidation, aggression, and death.

The production (6 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Schneebeck Concert Hall at the University of Puget Sound), free and open to the public, will be followed by a discussion with the dancers and choreographer Donald Byrd. Spectrum Dance Theater, guided by the work of Tony-nominated and Bessie Award-winning choreographer and artistic director Donald Byrd, was founded in 1928 to “bring dance of the highest merit to a diverse audience composed of people from different social, cultural, ethnic, and economic backgrounds.”

The dance troupe’s three-day residency at University of Puget Sound and the public performance are sponsored by Chism Lecture in Humanities and Arts, Matthew Norton Clapp Visiting Artist, Department of Philosophy, and Center for Intercultural and Civic Engagement.