New northbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge opens to ramp traffic ahead of schedule

TACOMA – Contractor crews building the new northbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge have opened the new bridge to ramp traffic 30 minutes ahead of schedule.

Drivers who use the 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 now cross the new 1,569 foot Puyallup River Bridge prior to merging with mainline I-5 traffic. In addition, drivers on northbound I-5 heading to the Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street East are exiting mainline I-5 south of the river and cross the new Puyallup River Bridge to reach the interchange. The new exit is approximately a half-mile south of the current exit.

Shifting the ramp traffic onto the new bridge allows crews to build lanes to match the new alignment of northbound I-5 leading up to the new bridge. If weather cooperates, all northbound I-5 traffic could be driving on the new bridge as soon as spring 2018.

The Washington State Department of Transportation provided a graphic on Flickr that shows the new ramp locations and work zone. Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.