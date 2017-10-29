Letter: City Council throws out Rental Inspection Program

It’s true. The landlord registration program will not move forward after all. The City Council has decided they will not enforce it.
Though “supporters of the program said it would help the city crack down on dilapidated rental properties while also gathering contact information on landlords,” by far the majority of landlords and tenants complained “the program would amount to government intrusion in their private lives, raising rents and business costs along the way.”
Said one landlord, “I am really unhappy about my Fourth Amendment rights being proposed to be invaded.”
Like the official’s announcement stopping play until an important, possibly game-deciding verdict is announced – ‘the ruling on the field is under further review’ – the city council heard, reflected, reviewed, and overturned the call.
The “city’s push to implement a mandatory registration program” is over.
Unfortunately, for now, that’s not our city of Lakewood, Washington. It’s Woodstock, Illinois where Katelyn Stanek reports in the “Woodstock Independent” this past October 13, the city council tossed their Rental Inspection Program (RIP).
If elected in Lakewood, however, Malcolm Russell would do the same.
“Had I been on the council I would have opposed it,” said Russell recently of Ordinance No. 644 that was passed 6-1 August 1, 2016.
“That is my public position. In my mailer I invite voters to contact me with questions, comments or opinions. The two questions I have received the most are (1) was my grandfather Admiral Russell (yes); and (2) how do I stand on the RIP?
“I was asked by the Tacoma News Tribune Editorial Board and I told them I opposed the RIP. We have regulations and code enforcement for all that already in Lakewood. I have experienced the Tacoma RIP and it’s a disaster, a waste of time, money, resources, and added bureaucracy.
“If elected I’d be willing to take action and measures to potentially overturn the RIP.”
Comments
Betsy Tainer says
Dang it! I thought for a minute this was legit. Ya, I’d vote for Malcolm Russell in a heartbeat IF I COULD and you betcha he’s against it. His ex is renting from me. If they go in there and demand a huge improvements she and their kids might be out on the street right along with dozens of others who might think that this program will help them and combat bad practices in rentals.
Always hoping to go after the non-voting public for more money, although this program will cost them far more then the revenue raised, I don’t live in Lakewood, thus I don’t have a vote, right along with a bunch of other landlords in Lakewood. They’re hoping this crap will carry through via lack of voter interest.
I’m ever so curious to know whether or not those dead bushes that Joe posted earlier were an owner-occupied property.