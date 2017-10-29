The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

I-5 auxiliary lane construction near DuPont brings overnight lane closures

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

DUPONT – If our dry weather holds, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will finish paving on Interstate 5 the week of Oct. 30. Crews will also begin removing temporary barrier and install striping on northbound I-5 if the weather allows.

logoWSDOTThe work requires overnight lane closures on I-5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive. Crews may work in both directions each night. Allowable closure hours are listed below:

Southbound I-5

  • Monday through Wednesday: single-lane closures will start at 9 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. each following day.
  • Thursday: single-lane closure will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.
  • Friday: single-lane closure will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11:59 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5

  • Monday through Wednesday: single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.
  • Thursday: single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.
  • Friday: single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers can also expect overnight rolling slowdowns on northbound I-5 near milepost 118 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. to set a sign bridge.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *