Flag Lowering to SSgt Black

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, 35, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Monday, October 30, 2017. Staff Sgt. Black was killed in an ambush in Niger on October 4, 2017.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on October 30, 2017. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition. Staff Sgt. Black will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on October 30, 2017.