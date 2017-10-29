CISL Annual Report now available

It has been an eventful year for CISL. Thanks to support from donors and grant funders we were able to impact 15% more students last year. Please take a moment to read the 2016-17 Annual Report on our website, www.lakewood.ciswa.org to see the results of our work.

Like you, we believe ALL children have tremendous potential…some just need an extra level of support to thrive. CIS staff and mentors are trained to provide that spark which ignites a desire to learn and grow. Our biggest need at this time is expanding the Champions Mentor Program so that more caring adults can make a lasting impact on young people in Lakewood.

All of us at CISL would like to thank those who support our work as a volunteer, partner, donor or Facebook friend! Together, in partnership with schools, we can help more students to stay in school and achieve in life.