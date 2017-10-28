U.P. City Council Oct. 30 meeting agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, Oct. 30 (6:30 P.M.) in the Town Hall Meeting Room (3715 Bridgeport Way West.) Access the agenda on the City’s website.
