South Sound Summit set for Oct. 30

The South Sound Summit brings the South Sound’s best business success stories and catalytic leaders for half-day business summit.

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber plays host to over 17 speakers including; Colonel Nicole Lucas, Garrison Commander of JBLM, Dr. Ali Modarres, University of Washington, Kathleen Deakins, JayRay and new to the South Sound, Nicole Wakley, with TREE.

For a full line-up of speakers visit www.southsoundsummit.com

South Sound Summit offers business professionals, owners, and entrepreneurs the chance to hear from world-class keynote speaker Randi Zuckerberg, as well as providing unique content specific topics to doing business in the South Sound. Topics include: Business Development, Customer Service, Entrepreneurism, Human Potential, and Cybersecurity.

WHEN: Monday, October 30, 2017 – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Programming and 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Biz Crawl

WHERE: Greater Tacoma Convention & Trade Center, 1500 Commerce St., Tacoma, WA 98402

REGISTRATION: Please visit www.southsoundsummit.com to register.