Nixon’s Marina adds Skeeter Boats line-up

Skeeter Products, Inc., the leader in performance fishing boats is excited to announce it has joined with Nixon’s Marina as they open their second authorized dealership. Nixon’s is fully equipped to support the sales and service of all Skeeter Boats’ products. Through years of experience, Nixon’s has created a dealership facility that offers a high level of professionalism and customer service.

“We are extremely pleased to add another dealership with Nixon’s Marina to our list of northern dealers. They have a dealership culture and customer centric business philosophy that lines up perfectly with the values and goals that we manage our business by at Skeeter Boats,” Jeff Wooldridge, National Sales Manager, Skeeter Boats.

Nixon Marina will handle the sales and service responsibility for Skeeter Boats from its additional location at 8100 Tacoma Mall Blvd. Lakewood, WA. (360) 353-8401

Skeeter Boats and Nixon’s deliver quality product and service to form a business partnership that makes for a perfect fit in our norther market.

About Skeeter Boats

Skeeter Boats, a Yamaha Boat Company, has been a proud supporter of America’s fishing consumers for almost 70 years. Skeeter Boats is the recipient of 16 consecutive NMMA® C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index awards, and its boats are certified to meet strict U.S. Coast Guard and American Boat & Yacht Council standards. For more information visit www.skeeterboats.com